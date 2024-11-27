Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DRAGO Entertainment, Gas Station Simulator, HeartBeat Games

Gas Station Simulator Announces New Major Update

Its time to head back into the desert and improve your Route 66 oasis, as Gas Station Simulator has been given a major upgrade

Article Summary Gas Station Simulator's Revamp Update boosts visuals and adds junkyard cars.

Player feedback shaped updates, fixing issues like the car wash.

Expand your gas station with workshops and car washes to attract crowds.

Manage time efficiently; customer service is crucial for success.

Indie game companies Drago Entertainment, Movie Games, and HeartBeat Games have revealed a new major update is available right now for Gas Station Simulator. Being called the Revamp Update, the game has new and improved visuals, eight new junkyard cars, enhanced performances, bug fixes, rebalanced contracts in the Car Junkyard DLC, and more. A lot of this is based on player feedback, so let's hope the car wash is automatic and not just broken! We have a video above showing off all the improvements.

Gas Station Simulator

Gas Station Simulator is all about renovating, expanding, and running a gas station along a highway in the middle of a desert. Freedom of choice and multiple approaches to running your business and dealing with pressure are key ingredients in this game. Buy an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere and restore it to its former glory. Get rid of debris and broken furniture, fix up the walls, paint and decorate the place to your liking. Just don't spend all your cash on the looks right away, you bought a gas station after all. Repair the equipment, buy what can't be repaired, and start serving your customers to earn money for further renovations and improvements.

You don't need to stay small. You can expand your gas station to serve more customers. Also, a gas station is not just about selling fuel. You can expand the array of services that you offer to your customers and thus attract more and more varied customers. You have various expansion options at your disposal, from smaller ones like providing toilets and a simple shop to complement your income up to big ones like an entire workshop to perform car repairs or even a car wash. There are quite a few choices and most of the expansions can themselves be further expanded upon as well. There is so much you can do here. Restoring your gas station is one thing, giving it a personal touch another. The game offers a wide array of options to customize what you have already built and lots of decorations to further enhance the uniqueness of the place. Some decorations can be bought; others have to be acquired during gameplay.

It is not just about making the gas station look nice. The more impressive your gas station looks, the more customers will be attracted. Serving your customers is key to running your gas station with success. They all expect to have their cars filled up and their shopping done right away, but they aren't that patient even when it comes to repairs of their vehicles. You are going to be dealing with some serious time pressure at peak hours and have to schedule various tasks for when it's less hectic. Proper time management and choosing the right priorities become very important when it comes to keeping your customers happy.

