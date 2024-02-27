Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kakukaku Games, Parry Nightmare, Phoenixx Games

Parry Nightmare Finally Gets New March Release Date

After being announced in January we'd see it in Q1 2024, Parry Nightmare has finally been given a proper release date for March.

Article Summary Parry Nightmare sets March 21, 2024, release date for Steam on PC after a previous Q1 tease.

Play as a woman battling nightly terrors, parrying and defeating nightmarish Traumas.

Strategize with power-ups, dodge attacks, and build combos to illuminate the dark.

Face your fears through exploration, unlocking levels with unique enemy types.

Indie game developer Kakukaku Games and publisher Phoenixx Games have finally given Parry Nightmare a new launch date as it will happen later this March. After teasing the game back in January and showing off the story, we now know the game will arrive on March 21, 2024, on PC via Steam. In case you haven't checked it out yet, you play as a woman trapped in a waking nightmare who was just trying to get some sleep, and now you're stuck, not knowing if morning will ever come. You can check out more about the game below and see the latest trailer here.

Parry Nightmare

Work-related exhaustion — and the dread of having to go right back to work the next day — overcame a young woman, leading to deep sleep and the embrace of nightmares. In the ghoulish grasp of bad dreams, she floats around as a defenseless, wispy soul, fleeing from Traumas, evil manifestations of life's everyday troubles. She has only one hope: Honno-chan, her instinctual other dream-self. Eradicate the ever-encroaching nightmares by parrying them as the soul and delivering a fatal blow to their lowered defenses with Honno-chan. Collect enough light by defeated enemies to illuminate the surroundings, all in hopes of waking up and advancing to the next day.

Dodge slow-moving bullets and fast-moving missiles, and chain together parry combos to build up the Tension meter. Once tension reaches its peak, execute a Burst attack to swiftly wipe out hordes of hallucinations and gather their light simultaneously. Collect and activate power-ups to craft a custom playstyle, and swap out boosts according to each stage for a strategic advantage. Explore a room full of point-and-click artifacts that trigger troublesome memories, such as her stressful job, unforgettable adolescent woes, and embarrassing encounters. Acknowledge and confront pent-up frustrations to unlock new fear-fueled levels that must be conquered, filled with different enemy types.

