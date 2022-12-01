Path Of Exile Reveals Details On Forbidden Sanctum Expansion

Grinding Gear Games revealed new details for Path Of Exile's next expansion as they went over The Forbidden Sanctum. The team revealed everything during a special live stream, which you can check out down at the bottom. The expansion is set to be launched on Friday, December 9th for PC, and Wednesday, December 14th for PlayStation and Xbox. The stream showed company co-founder Chris Wilson going over the major details of what you can expect, which includes the addition of the all-new Challenge League for players to compete in, as well as improvements to the endgame for those who didn't have the greatest experience getting there. The game will also get two new Skill Gems, seven new Vaal Skill Gems, 15+ new Unique Items, the addition of significant balance changes to jewels, hexes, monster modifiers, unique weapons, and much more. You'll also be getting a new way to play with Ruthless mode, which basically makes getting items almost non-existent. We got the notes below from the team about the expansion.

New Three-Month Challenge League: The Forbidden Sanctum is a roguelike that takes place within Path of Exile. Players will explore an ancient sanctum which is rumored to be hidden beneath the Fellshrine Ruins. Long abandoned, a malevolent presence has taken hold. In each area of Wraeclast they play through, players will have the opportunity to explore one room of the Sanctum as they search for its treasures.

New Skills & Vaal Gems: Two new skill gems that benefit melee characters have been introduced. These are Volcanic Fissure, a fiery slam skill, and Frozen Legion, a spell that summons a ring of icy melee statues. Many new Vaal Gems have been introduced. Vaal Gems are alternate versions of existing skill gems that come with a periodic and massive power boost.

Ruthless Mode: An optional new game mode which can be selected during character creation. Ruthless is all about extreme item scarcity, which creates a challenging and brutal way to play Path of Exile.

New Unique Items: This expansion introduces over fifteen new unique items that can be found within the Sanctum or throughout Wraeclast. These items create new opportunities for specialized character creation.

Monster Modifiers: The Archnemesis monster modifier system has been replaced with a refined set of modifiers that each only do one thing and say exactly what they do. Their rewards have been updated as a result and are no longer associated with specific modifiers. In general, magic and rare monster combat is now less complex but can still result in a combination of modifiers that get your heart racing.

Endgame Improvements: Improvements have been made to the Atlas Passive Tree that allow players to invest even further into content they enjoy. Two new Atlas Memories can now also be found, telling the story of Domination and Bestiary.

Buffed Endgame Unique Weapons: Ten endgame unique weapons have received massive buffs to bring them in line with some of Path of Exile's most iconic items. Naturally, they're now extremely rare.

Ten endgame unique weapons have received massive buffs to bring them in line with some of Path of Exile's most iconic items. Naturally, they're now extremely rare. Balance Changes: Many balance changes have been made to game areas such as Jewels, Hexes, and Eldritch Altars.