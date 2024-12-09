Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: pathfinder

Pathfinder Launches "Impossible Playtest" For Two New Classes

Paizo has a new playtest out for Pathfinder fans, as the "Impossible Playtest" gives you the chance to mess with two new classes

Paizo has launched a brand new playtest this week for Pathfinder Second Edition, as players can test out two new classes in the Impossible Playtest. The test will provide you with the basics to test two new character classes in the form of the Runesmith and the Necromancer, both of which provide some fun possibilities in this latest edition of the TTRPG. We have more details about the test below, and you can access the content online via their test site. The test will be active until January 31, 2025, when they will start preparing it for an upcoming book.

Pathfinder – Impossible Playtest

These classes will appear in an as-yet-unannounced book that will push the bounds into the impossible. Before then, we want to ask for your help making these classes the best they can be—build one, play one at your table, and let us know what you think!

Necromancer: The necromancer is an occult spellcaster who raises undead thralls to litter the battlefield. Necromancers have all kinds of ways to sacrifice their thralls for their own gain, whether that's by devouring their essence to replenish their own magic, or by detonating them into sprays of bone or blasts of necrotic energy with their unique grave spells!

Runesmith: The runesmith is equal parts scholar, artist, and warrior, supporting themself and their allies with runes of every magical tradition. Runesmiths can apply these mystical symbols to their weapons or their allies' gear for support—or directly onto enemies with brush or hammer alike—and then call their runes' names to invoke their power!

"Both of these classes explore concepts we're excited to bring to Pathfinder Second Edition," says James Case, Lead Developer for the Pathfinder Rules and Lore team, "The necromancer gives players a chance to fill the battlefield with disposable undead thralls, while the runesmith is a supportive martial character who can etch mystic inscriptions on themselves, their allies, and even enemies."

