Patrick's Parabox Receives Nintendo Switch & PS5 Release Date

Good news for people who love Patrick's Parabox, as you'll soon be able to play the game on both the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch.

Indie game developer and self-publisher Patrick Traynor has revealed that he will be releasing his puzzle title Patrick's Parabox, for Switch and PS5. The game has already been out on PC via Steam and itch.io for over a year, picking up a ton of awards and praise along the way for the way it utilizes different ways of thinking inside and outside the box to solve puzzles. Now you can get a crack at it on consoles as the game will drop for both platforms on July 26th. Enjoy the latest trailer below showing off how it plays.

"Patrick's Parabox is an award-winning puzzle game that explores a unique recursive system of boxes within boxes within boxes within boxes. Learn to manipulate the world's structure by pushing boxes into and out of each other. Wrap your head around what happens when a box contains itself, and learn to use infinity to your advantage. Explore many more mechanics and recursive twists as you delve deeper and deeper into the system. It's boxes all the way down. The game has over 350 hand-crafted puzzles, which are designed to make you think, but also to guide you and showcase the beauty of the system. Each puzzle contains a new idea; there is no filler. A soothing, inquisitive soundtrack and sound design by Priscilla Snow reflects new mechanics as they are introduced. Patrick's Parabox won the Excellence in Design award in the Independent Games Festival 2020. The game was also an IndieCade 2019 festival selection and received the IndieCade Developers Choice award."

A deep, compelling puzzle system to explore, with unique recursive mechanics.

Over 350 hand-crafted puzzles, which are designed to make you think, but also to guide you and showcase the beauty of the system. Each puzzle contains a new idea; there is no filler.

Optional challenge puzzles along the way.

A soothing, inquisitive soundtrack.

