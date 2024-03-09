Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, League of Legends, Marvel Snap, PAX East, Video Games | Tagged: PAX East 2024

PAX East To Offer Exclusive Marvel Snap & League Of Legends Codes

ReedPop and Penny Arcade have revealed new giveaways and promotions that will be taking place during PAX East 2024 in Boston.

Article Summary Exclusive Marvel Snap & League of Legends codes at PAX East 2024.

Attendees can win a Desktop PC in PAX XP scavenger hunt.

MatPat to deliver speech on digital creation and gaming.

MTN DEW unveils gaming rewards & sponsors PAX Concert Series.

ReedPop and Penny Arcade revealed that PAX East 2024 will be offering up some exclusive promotions and more during the event this month in Boston. Among them, Marvel Snap fans will be able to snag the specially designed "Welcome Home Bundle," League of Legends players will get the re-released Cardboard Tube Samurai skin and the rare Neo PAX Jax skin, both of which will be available as part of the PAX XP scavenger hunt taking. MTN DEW will also put in an appearance with a few events happening on the floor. We have the details for you below as it will all take place at the event from March 21-24.

PAX East 2024 Giveaways

Pick up Marvel Snap's "Welcome Home Bundle" featuring a specially designed card back, card art, and title, as well as an updated re-release of the rare Cardboard Tube Samurai skin as well as the rare Neo PAX Jax skin for League of Legends. Codes will be available for free as part of the PAX XP scavenger hunt taking place at the show. Attendees checking in at the 20th Anniversary Trophy stop will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a Desktop PC "MAINGEAR MG-1 Powered by AMD."

Matthew Patrick, aka MatPat, will take to the stage on Thursday, March 21, for a humorous speech touching on his experience as a digital creator and his passion for the gaming industry. As the creator and former host of The Theorist Channels, MatPat has built a powerful online brand with more than 45 million subscribers, nine billion total views, and more than $6 million raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2019.

Additionally, MTN DEW joins PAX East as the exclusive beverage sponsor with "The MTN DEW Vault" experience to connect with the gaming community and showcase their new MTN DEW Gaming Rewards program. Located at booth #11017, attendees can play a series of minigames and interact with the MTN DEW Trophy Stops hidden throughout the show to win a key to enter The MTN DEW Vault. Winners can claim prizes ranging from Xbox consoles, merch signed by gaming content creators, refreshing MTN DEW, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MTN DEW Code Red, MTN DEW Voltage, and other prizes. MTN DEW is also the first exclusive sponsor of the PAX Concert Series, featuring late-night musical performances throughout the weekend including Chipzel, Insaneintherain, and more. Check out the full schedule on the PAX East site, including the return of the Games Done Quick stage, where speedrunners will beat games at supercharged speed.

