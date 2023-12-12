Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday 3

Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error Has Been Released

Starbreeze Entertainment has released a new DLC for Payday 3, as players can now engage in Chapter 1 – Syntax Error.

Starbreeze Entertainment has dropped a new DLC for Payday 3 today as players can now experience Chapter 1 – Syntax Error. The content found in Syntax Error takes players on a new technological heist as you'll get into the kind of high-steaks atmosphere you may be all-too familiar with. The gang will be getting a heist with a modern twist as you'll have to trip off an enemy AI called "SINS," who has a cunning intelligence and is amazing at setting traps and misleading you in various ways. We have the details of the content below, and for the full rundown of what's been added, you can check out their website.

Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error

In Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error, the Gang is thrust back into action following a mysterious conspiracy, just to unravel a bigger web of betrayal spinning around John Concord, the former CEO of Murkywater. Players will execute high-tech heists and ultimately face a hidden enemy empowered by an AI called "SINS." They have to leverage the art of heisting to execute their revenge on the CEO of Scry Digital, the guy that tried to kill the Gang. As they enter the building, the heist intensifies, and they expose a cutting-edge drone system. These remote-controlled objects provide intel about John Concord's scheme. Syntax Error is now accessible to Season Pass owners and available to buy separately on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. The DLC consists of:

The Heist Pack : with Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error

: with Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error The Weapon Pack has three new weapons, alongside weapons mods for each weapon, a weapon sticker, and a weapon charm.

has three new weapons, alongside weapons mods for each weapon, a weapon sticker, and a weapon charm. The Tailor Pack with four new masks, four new suits, and four new gloves.

The update also includes the "Scrambler" skill line for all players and the new enemy the Techie (currently available in Syntax Error but will be rolled out to other heists in the future).

