TopSpin 2K25 Reveals Full Roster Of Tennis Competitors

2K Games revealed all of the players who will be added to the starting roster of TopSpin 2K25, both for men's and women's rosters.

Article Summary 2K Games unveils full TopSpin 2K25 launch roster, featuring over 24 tennis pros.

New in-game features include the TopSpin Academy and career mode with Grand Slams.

Players can compete in 48 unique courts with iconic venues and varying times of day.

TopSpin 2K25 to have a dynamic soundtrack, including a remix by Dillon Francis.

2K Games and Hangar 13 revealed the full roster of tennis competitors who will be in TopSpin 2K25 when the game launches next month. We had already seen some of the people who will be on both the men's and women's side of the competition when the previews popped out, but now we have an idea of everyone you'll play as starting on April 23. That said, this is 2K Games, and they love to add DLC, so we're guessing we'll see rising stars and old-school players over the next several months. For now, we have the roster for you below.

The TopSpin 2K25 roster at launch includes:

Roger Federer;

Serena Williams;

Carlos Alcaraz;

Iga Świątek;

Frances Tiafoe;

Andre Agassi;

Andy Murray;

Belinda Bencic;

Ben Shelton;

Caroline Wozniacki;

Coco Gauff;

Daniil Medvedev;

Emma Raducanu;

John McEnroe;

Karolina Pliskova;

Leylah Fernandez;

Madison Keys;

Maria Sharapova;

Matteo Berrettini;

Naomi Osaka;

Paula Badosa;

Pete Sampras;

Sloane Stephens;

Steffi Graf;

Taylor Fritz;

TopSpin 2K25

Boasting a roster of over 24 playable pros, TopSpin Academy training center voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, competitive single-player and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam tournaments, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 will have tennis fans and sports gamers alike stepping onto the virtual court. RALLY ON! TopSpin 2K25 features a series of innovations, from a World Tour through to Exhibition Matches, as well as other hallmarks of the sport:

Win The Career Grand Slam: Travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER.

Travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER. Compete At Iconic Venues: Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the tennis circuit in TopSpin 2K25. Featuring 48 unique courts, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to larger-than-life international arenas like Indian Wells, and more. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play.

Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the tennis circuit in TopSpin 2K25. Featuring 48 unique courts, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to larger-than-life international arenas like Indian Wells, and more. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play. Tennis Legends & Rising Stars: Play as tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others. Choose from over 24 playable pros and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online.

Play as tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others. Choose from over 24 playable pros and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online. Dominate The Court Online: Test your MyPLAYER's mettle and showcase your tennis prowess on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro, and challenge players around the world with cross-play support.

Test your MyPLAYER's mettle and showcase your tennis prowess on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro, and challenge players around the world with cross-play support. Train with John McEnroe: From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface.

From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface. 2K Soundtrack: Like all 2K sports games, TopSpin 2K25 comes with a stellar soundtrack. Rock and dance music fans will notice the trailer launches with the exclusive debut of Dillon Francis' remix of Fall Out Boy's "Heartbreak Feels So Good." "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) will be available for streaming on all platforms this Friday, March 15. The song will also appear on the in-game soundtrack, amongst several other tracks to be announced soon.

Like all 2K sports games, TopSpin 2K25 comes with a stellar soundtrack. Rock and dance music fans will notice the trailer launches with the exclusive debut of Dillon Francis' remix of Fall Out Boy's "Heartbreak Feels So Good." "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) will be available for streaming on all platforms this Friday, March 15. The song will also appear on the in-game soundtrack, amongst several other tracks to be announced soon. Personalize your MyPLAYER: Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis brands.

