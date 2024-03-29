Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday 3

Payday 3 Receives Second Piece Of Operation Medic Bag

Starbreeze has released the second piece of Operation Medic Bag for Payday 3, giving players some new additions and improvements.

Article Summary Starbreeze unveils second update from Operation Medic Bag, enhancing Payday 3 gameplay.

Adrenaline feature in Medic Bag adds temporary health, boosting players' survivability.

New Fortitude skill line introduced, offering improved health and survivability perks.

Extended patch notes detail tweaks in weapons balancing and additional Skill Points.

Starbreeze has released the second piece to their Payday 3 update initiative as the team continues to roll out upgrades from Operation Medic Bag. The big additions for this ironically fall more into the boosting side of things, as you are getting a new Medic Bag feature to help with temporary health, a new Fortituse skill in Adrenaline, an increase in Skill Points to better provide in weapons balancing, and more. We have a snippet of two pieces of information below from the patch notes, as the content is officially live.

Medic Bag Improvement (Adrenaline) All Medic Bags and kits will have the Adrenaline feature following this update. This would commonly be referred to as "overheal", and functions as an extra but temporary health pool on top of your regular armor and health. Meaning, if you know you're about to run into a bunch of bullets, you'll be able to first use a medic bag to absorb some or most of that damage.

New Payday 3 Fortitude Skill Line We've gone into detail on the Fortitude skill line in a previous blog post, check it out here! To quickly summarize, the Fortitude skill line makes great use of the new Adrenaline feature from the Medic Bags. It both buffs the player and vastly increases survivability. The Fortitude skills scale with your remaining downs, so your choice of armor really matters if you want to make the most of it. Base: Increase your base maximum health by 50. Whenever you heal to or above maximum health, you gain or refresh GRIT.

Increase your base maximum health by 50. Whenever you heal to or above maximum health, you gain or refresh GRIT. Aced: Your maximum number of "downs" is increased by 1, and your bleedout time is increased by 50%.

Your maximum number of "downs" is increased by 1, and your bleedout time is increased by 50%. Stockpile (Mastery): If you have a deployable bag in your loadout, it has two additional charges. (Note: these two charges are added before Deep Pockets)

If you have a deployable bag in your loadout, it has two additional charges. (Note: these two charges are added before Deep Pockets) Health Siphon: Whenever a crewmate heals using your Medic Bag, you heal for 40% of the amount they healed. If this heals you above full health, the excess amount is added as Adrenaline.

Whenever a crewmate heals using your Medic Bag, you heal for 40% of the amount they healed. If this heals you above full health, the excess amount is added as Adrenaline. Unyielding: Your maximum health is increased by 15 for each "down" you currently have.

Your maximum health is increased by 15 for each "down" you currently have. Supraphysiological: Whenever you have Adrenaline, you gain 10% additional Adrenaline for each "down" you currently have.

Whenever you have Adrenaline, you gain 10% additional Adrenaline for each "down" you currently have. Walking Tall: Your Adrenaline degrades 25% slower for each "down" you currently have. If you have any amount of Adrenaline, you can use First Aid Kits to pause its degradation for 15 seconds.

Your Adrenaline degrades 25% slower for each "down" you currently have. If you have any amount of Adrenaline, you can use First Aid Kits to pause its degradation for 15 seconds. Pain Asymbolia: As long as you have Adrenaline and EDGE, GRIT, or RUSH, the effects of these buffs are doubled, and you take 10% less damage to your Adrenaline.

