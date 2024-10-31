Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PDP Gaming, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Sonic X Shadow Generations

PDP Reveals New Sonic Realmz Wireless Controller

PDP has revealed the new Sonic Realmz Wireless Controller: Shadow Space Colony ARK for the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations

PSP has teamed up with SEGA for a new game controller as they revealed the Sonic Realmz Wireless Controller Shadow Space Colony ARK. As part of the promotion for the new game, this design harkens to the levels you'll encounter, with Shadow's colors front-and-center for the buttons and more. Plus, you get your own little Shadow figure in one of the hand grips. We have more details from the company about this particular design for you below as the controller launches in the U.S. on December 7 and in the UK and Europe on January 10, 2025.

PDP Sonic Realmz Wireless Controller: Shadow Space Colony ARK

The new Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony ARK controller celebrates the immersive universe from Sonic games, including the just-launched Sonic x Shadow Generations, with an exciting design featuring a collectible Shadow figurine set in the controller's grip. Sonic fans can pre-order the Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony ARK controller today from www.pdp.com and participating retailers for $64.99/£59.99/€64.99 MSRP. The Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony ARK controller is officially licensed by Nintendo and SEGA.

PDP's Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony ARK controller has a multi-layered design showcasing the iconic Space Colony ARK scene from the Sonic franchise. The Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony ARK controller is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED Model systems, and lets gamers play comfortably from the couch with its 30-foot wireless range. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery, providing up to 30 hours of gaming per charge. Additionally, the customizable LED lighting effects add another layer to the look and feel of this creative Sonic game controller.

"Our new Sonic REALMz: Shadow Space Colony ARK controller continues demonstrating the strength of our licensing and creative abilities to produce unique gaming accessories that blend gaming and fandom," said Billy Brisebois, PDP Brand Manager, Turtle Beach Corporation. "This wireless Nintendo Switch controller is great for gamers as well as for Sonic fans looking for the latest gear to add to their collection. So, go ahead and treat yourself to two – one to play and one to display…you've earned it."

