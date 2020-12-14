Pearl Abyss Takes Over Publishing Of Black Desert Online

Over the weekend, Pearl Abyss revealed that they have officially taken over the publishing duties for Black Desert Online on PC. During the Calphe:ON Ball stream, the company confirmed they will take over the publishing side from Kakao Games and will consolidate both that and the development of Black Desert Online starting February 24th, 2021. The company also announced the content roadmap for Black Desert Online, Black Desert on console, and Black Desert Mobile for the first half of 2021, as all three will apparently start getting content simultaneously instead of in waves from one to the next. Which will start with a new class called Nova, which will launch across the board on December 22nd. On top of that, the company will open a website for user data transfer on January 27th as they take over everything from Kakao. The company also took the time to release updates about upcoming content to the game across the board, which you can read below.

A New Champion Joins the Fray! Meet Nova, a strategic frontline fighter and former princess of Calpheon, wields a morning-star and tower shield to devastating effect, as she fights to reclaim the throne she was once-promised. Nova can summon royal guards from the heart of her shield to defend her or create talons of frost to strike down her foes. Nova is the 21st class to join PC and console and the 13th class added for mobile While Nova isn't available to play just yet, Adventurers can start pre-creating their Nova starting on December 15 for mobile, and on the 16th for console and PC. Enter The Great Desert on Black Desert Mobile This new expansion will launch alongside on December 22nd for Black Desert Mobile. The Great Desert expansion is centered around the Black Spirit, an ancient anomaly that crashed into the desert in ancient times. Unique content like excavation that allow Adventurers to discover treasurer in the desert and new mount like the royal elephant and camel will be available on December 22. Additional Updates Black Desert Online and Black Desert Console will launch new PvP content, including massive battles between Calpheon and Valencia, with Adventurers from across all servers able to join the fray.

Additionally, new 10 v 10 PVP "crew battles" are planned for early 2021.

Upcoming adjustments to Node Wars – a large scale PvP mode where guilds duke it out for territory ownership – will make it so that players can launch right into the mode from their own camp.