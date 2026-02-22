Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Iridium Studios, People of Note

People of Note Announces Early April Launch Date

After teasing the voice cast and showing off more of the game, People of Note finally has a launch date happening in early April

Article Summary People of Note launches early April on PC (Steam, Epic) and all major consoles from Annapurna Interactive.

Adventure as Cadence, building a band to save the world of Note from a mysterious musical threat.

Features innovative turn-based, rhythm-based combat with real-time, genre-shifting mashup attacks.

Explore unique music-themed worlds, tackle puzzles, and customize gameplay for your play style.

Developer Iridium Studios and publisher Annapurna Interactive have confirmed the release date for People of Note. After teasing the voice cast and showing off the gameplay to come, the devs have revealed that it will be released on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on April 7, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer above.

People of Note

After being shut out of the Noteworthy Song Contest, Cadence realizes that her solo act might not be enough for the judges. As she travels across Note to the Rock City of Durandis, the EDM City of Lumina, and more, Cadence fills out her band with eclectic and powerful musicians from lands afar. But something's brewing in the distance…the Harmonic Convergence is playing havoc with the world's musical energies, and dark forces are working behind the scenes to disrupt Note's natural harmonies. It wasn't in the set list, but Cadence and the others need to step up and make sure music itself still has a future on stage. In People of Note, experience turn-based combat like never before: each battle is an interactive musical performance with evolving combat conditions, real-time rhythm-based attacks, and genre-bending mashup attacks!

Enjoy full-length cinematic musical sequences spanning a wide variety of musical genres, performed by our main cast of characters.

Experience turn-based action combat as a dynamic, interactive musical performance.

Tempo-Based Rhythm Combat: Time your attacks to the beat of the music for amplified damage against opponents.

Dynamic Combat Conditions: As the music in battle changes in real-time, strategize your attacks to synchronize with the current genre.

Musical Mashups: Combine the unique musical genres of your team members to unleash electrifying musical mashup attacks.

Explore Note, a massive world where each genre of music is represented by a completely unique environment and culture.

Dive into vibrant dungeons full of offbeat enemies and clever environmental puzzles.

Play it your way: Don't like environmental puzzles? Turn 'em off. Not into turn-based combat? Don't worry, we got you. The entire experience of People of Note is completely customizable.

