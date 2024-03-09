Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ahr Ech Games, Pepper Grinder

Pepper Grinder Confirmed For Steam Release This Month

Devolver Digital revealed their latest game, the action platformer Pepper Grinder, will be coming out on PC via Steam this month.

Treasure hunting adventure with Pepper and her drill, Grinder, to reclaim lost fortune.

Engage in gritty gameplay with fluid drilling mechanics and challenging puzzles.

Collect jewels, power up abilities, and complete a unique sticker book as you play.

Developer Ahr Ech Games and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed their latest game Pepper Grinder, will be released on Steam in a few weeks. In case you haven't seen the game before, you play as a plucky young treasure hunter named Pepper who utilizes a powerful arm drill called a Grinder, to excavate through tons of materials in order to snag the gems and hidden treasures found within them. But it's not all about digging through dirt as you'll come across several enemies that aren't too fond of you digging up their areas, as you'll face off against several creatures where your drill becomes a weapon. We have more information about the game for you here, as well as the latest trailer to check out, as the game will be released for PC on March 28, 2024.

Pepper Grinder

Pepper Grinder is an action-packed pirate adventure starring the titular Pepper, a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting, and Grinder, her super-powered drilling device. Shipwrecked and robbed of her treasure, Pepper must spin up her trusty sidearm to reclaim what the mischievous Narlings stole. Armed with Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain & water, controls machines, and pulverizes all enemies blocking the way towards recovering her missing fortune – with interest! Pepper's progress will not be that simple, however, as mysterious beings begin to emerge from the shadows…

Cruise through a colorfully animated world with precise movements, fluid drilling, and thrilling leaps. Thrilling Drilling: Chew through the world with Grinder and find new drill bits to ramp up the chaos and solve clever puzzles.

Chew through the world with Grinder and find new drill bits to ramp up the chaos and solve clever puzzles. Conquer & Collect: Pick up jewels and other riches during your adventure and cash them in at shops to power up Pepper, open up new paths on the world map, and snag collectible stickers for your sticker book.

