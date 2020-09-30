Phantasy Star Online 2 Launches Episode Five On September 30th

SEGA will officially launch Episode 5 of Phantasy Star Online 2 globally tomorrow, as players will five into a new dimension. The free content will drop into the game on September 30th, giving players a brand new area to explore and new journeys to go on, which you can read about below and get a glimpse of int he latest trailer. If you happen to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you'll receive a Lillipan Suit AND an Arkuma Suit for free as part of the Episode 5 Update Bonus.

In Episode 5, following the aid of those on Earth, players discover a mysterious portal that leads to another dimension, called "Omega." This world seems driven purely by fantasy, a world of swords and magic instead of technology and science. Laser swords clash with cold steel as the two worlds stand in direct contrast with each other, and as the story progresses, players will frequently move between them while observing the strange similarities these worlds share. Simultaneously, a mysterious woman who calls herself "Alma" appears, and she seems to have information about Omega and – strangely – about ARKS.

Episode 5 brings a lot of new content and features, including the new "Hero" class, increasing the player level cap to 90, new ARKS missions and areas to explore, new enemy types, new rewards, new seasonal events, new Alliance Quarters, and more. Photon Art and Technique levels will increase, and additional Photon Art, Techniques, and Battle Arena weapons will be added. In addition, a new quest type called "Buster Quests" will be added. Buster Quests are similar to raids, but also feature base defense elements. Players will need to work together in two alternating phases to achieve victory – gathering and protecting resources in the Defense phase, and empowering siege weapons to destroy the enemy castle in the Buster phase.