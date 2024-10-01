Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals Halloween 2024 Plans

SEGA took time today to reveal their Halloween plans for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as a new update rolls through next week

SEGA held a new NSG headline in Japan this morning, detailing the next update coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as Halloween rolls in like a fog. Starting tomorrow and progressing over the course of the month of October, players will see updates and content additions to the game to celebrate Halloween, including new additions to the current operations, new campaigns, festivities in certain areas, new Quests and Trials, and more. We have the trailer above and the info below as people will start seeing a haunted version of the game shortly.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Halloween '24

Celebrate Halloweentime starting October 9. Feast your eyes on Central City, transforming with spooky holiday decorations and Region Mags donning pumpkin-themed attire. Reaper Rappy, Trickertreat Emperappy, and Trickertreat Great Rappy haunt the fields! Xiemi's Seasonal Points Exchange Shop is stocked with treats: BP: Matsutake Mushrooms and the 11-star Rarity Exelio weapon series! Take on the new Limited-time Urgent Quest: Haunted Domain II, featuring completely revamped fields, more seasonal ambiance, and aberrant mutants! Change the element setting of Mobile Cannon ECS accordingly and seize that moment to launch high-potency Charged Blasts at these enemies to take them down in one fell swoop!

Stia's Exploration Sectors Update

Starting tomorrow, Stia's Exploration Sectors will be updated to include floating islands in the sky and land surfacing in lava areas filled with Megalotix enemies. Completing Trials with Side Missions will cause Gigantix Vardias or Ruine Angele to spawn! Complete a Title Task by defeating Ruine Angele. Check out new, rare Trials, such as a Trial where Recon Gigants appear and a Co-op Trial that charges a certain amount of M.A.R.S. battery when completed! Damage the new object, Comfort Lily, and it will explode, dealing Elemental Down and damaging enemies! After exploding, it recovers surrounding players' HP for a set time, emitting an effect that nullifies lava damage.

Equipment Upgrades

Beginning tomorrow, Equipment Upgrade (Augment Transfer) will be added to the Exchange Shop menu! Use this feature to retain some of your Augments while enhancing equipment! The 11-star Rarity Exelio weapon series will become upgradable, with more upgradable equipment added in the future.

BP: Water Space

Players can now place water in their Creative Space by using new water Build Parts. Enjoy swimming by diving into the water of BP: Water Space! Other new Build Parts include Evolcoat series and food!

