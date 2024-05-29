Posted in: Conventions, Digital Dragons, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Dragons 2024, Kraków, Photo Gallery, Poland

Photo Gallery: Digital Dragons 2024 in Kraków, Poland

Check out our complete photo gallery for the Digital Dragons 2024 convention, which took place in Kraków, Poland from May 19-21, 2024.

Article Summary Exclusive photo gallery from Digital Dragons 2024 at Kraków's ICE Congress Centre.

Insider's view of the major gaming event for industry professionals in Poland.

Networking opportunities and indie game showcases featured at the event.

Celebration of Polish gaming with an awards ceremony for the year's best titles.

We had the chance to attend Digital Dragons 2024, which took place at the ICE Kraków Congress Centre in Kraków, Poland. While we were there, we took a bunch of photos for the occasion, which we have here. The yearly event is a chance for industry professionals to check out what those in the region are working on, serving also as a partial networking and job fair event, as attendees can speak with several individuals across multiple companies. The event also provides networking abilities, a showcase for indie titles, and an awards ceremony for Polish games over the past calendar year. Enjoy all of the photos along with our coverage of Digital Dragons, as we attended for the first time in 2024.

