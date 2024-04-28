Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lakeview Games, Mindscape, pool party

Physics-Based Party Game Pool Party Will Come Out Next Month

Mindscape has a brand new party title coming your way as the physics-based Pool Party will challenge you across various games.

Article Summary Physics-based party game Pool Party releases on May 16 for PC and consoles.

Compete in wacky versions of sports like Pool, Tennis, and Football.

Playable solo or in multiplayer, with custom pool ball characters.

Features diverse game modes: Sumo, Jinxed, Idol and Free-for-all.

Indie game developer Lakeview Games and publisher Mindscape confirmed the release date for the new party game Pool Party. This multiplayer physics-based title will have you competing against each other in crazy challenges across multiple familiar games, all of them coming with a bit of a twist on the mechanics. We have more info about the game below, along with the latest trailer, as it will be released on PC and all three major consoles on May 16.

Pool Party

Dive into a wave of fun at the Pool Party resort! Play solo or with up to four players in tons of sports and brawl games and fight to become king of the party. Customize your pool ball—choose your favorite color and design—and go head-to-head with your friends. Have a splashing good time! These pool balls are not just adorable, but also surprisingly athletic. They reach ridiculous speeds as they roll and bounce around the arena in no-time! Plus, these balls can kick each other around because they're balls after all! You'll be amazed by the sheer power of a perfectly aimed kick, propelling a rival ball all over the stage. Grab a cue and join the party!

Pool: Score by kicking balls of your color into the open holes, but be careful not to fall in yourself!

Score by kicking balls of your color into the open holes, but be careful not to fall in yourself! Tennis: Either solo or in doubles, kick the ball across the court to score!

Either solo or in doubles, kick the ball across the court to score! Sumo: No kicking allowed! Push the other players into the water by rolling into them. It's push or be pushed!

No kicking allowed! Push the other players into the water by rolling into them. It's push or be pushed! Football: With one or two players on each team, shoot your ball in the opposing goal to score – or kick your opponents away to clear your path to the goal.

With one or two players on each team, shoot your ball in the opposing goal to score – or kick your opponents away to clear your path to the goal. Idol: Compete to pick up and hold on to a small idol. Gain points by holding the idol – but beware: holding the idol means you can't roll, while your opponents chase you down to knock the idol out of your hands.

Compete to pick up and hold on to a small idol. Gain points by holding the idol – but beware: holding the idol means you can't roll, while your opponents chase you down to knock the idol out of your hands. Jinxed: One of the players is cursed! Kick, push, or hit the other players to pass the curse onto them. When the timer runs out, the cursed player loses and the curse finds a new target. The last one standing wins!

One of the players is cursed! Kick, push, or hit the other players to pass the curse onto them. When the timer runs out, the cursed player loses and the curse finds a new target. The last one standing wins! Free-for-all: Knock your opponents into the holes and try to be the last one standing.

Knock your opponents into the holes and try to be the last one standing. Tournament: Play a mix of all of the different game modes and become the ultimate Pool Party champion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!