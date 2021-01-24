Pick'Em Challenge Returns To PUBG Global Invitational.S

Krtafton revealed this week that the Pick'Em Challenge will return for this year's PUBG Global Invitational.S, starting next month. Throughout the event, which will kick off on February 5th and run until March 24th, you can obtain voting coupons by watching the esports broadcast or purchasing exclusive event in-game items. Starting February 6th, the coupons can be used to predict the winners of the PGI.S, which can be redeemed for exclusive in-game items if you managed to win What's more, 30% of the profits earned from the event will be dumped into the $3.5m prize pool for competing teams to win. We have more details on the event below

The PUBG Global Invitational.S Pick'Em Challenge will feature three unique games for players to participate in and win. The first game gives players the opportunity to predict the top four teams for each of the eight Weekly Finals throughout the tournament. The second game changes depending on odd and even numbered weeks. For every odd numbered week (1,3,5), players will have the chance to earn a massive 200,000 EP for correctly guessing the MVP of kill points. For every even numbered week (2,4,6) players can earn 25,000 EP for correctly choosing the team that wins a Chicken Dinner during the Weekly Finals. The third and final game gives players the opportunity to win 50,000 EP for choosing the winner of the Survival Tournament held from March 5 through 7. Players can leverage their EP to purchase various exclusive PGI.S items at the in-game Esports Shop, which will be open from January 20 on PC and January 21 on Console until April 14. The items below will be available for purchase, however, given the length of PGI.S, KRAFTON will add an additional batch of PGI.S items on February 27. PGI.S VOTER's BERYL M762 + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S Mk47 MUTANT + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S QBZ BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S DACIA BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S BERET BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S HOODIE BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S SKIRT BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S HELMET (LV.2) BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S BACKPACK (LV.2) BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)

PGI.S TACTICAL HOODIE SET + (7 voting coupons)

PGI.S COLORSHIFT WEAPON BUNDLE + (11 voting coupons)

PGI.S TACTICAL GEAR BUNDLE + (5 voting coupons)

PGI.S VALUE BUNDLE + (21 voting coupons)

PGI.S VOTER'S EMOTE BUNDLE + (2 voting coupons)