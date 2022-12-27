PID Games Releases New Sidescroller Game Cassiodora

Indie publisher PID Games, along with indie developer Void Games, released their latest game with the reveal of Cassiodora. For fans who love the classic shoot-em-up sidescrolling titles where you basically just blast everything in your path as you go from left to right, this is probably going to be a fun game for you with a bit of a magical knights twist. You can fight on your own as one of three characters or team up with two others in a multiplayer co-op fight, as you'll make your way to several lands and dungeons fighting various baddies who have taken over the countryside and lands beyond. All in the pursuit of loot! You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for the game, as they have released the game digitally for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles.

"The Kingdom of Astoria chose you to carry out this rescue. You've got to be the bravest knight of the kingdom because you'll have to face sorcerers, ghosts, and demons: it's the moment to prove your worth! But don't worry about your skills because Faramix the druid will grant you with magic wings and elemental powers in Cassiodora.

Story Mode : play up to 3 players in local co-op and explore seven regions across 35 levels with unique environments, challenges, and rewards.

: play up to 3 players in local co-op and explore seven regions across 35 levels with unique environments, challenges, and rewards. Fun For All : from easy to difficult, define your own experience.

: from easy to difficult, define your own experience. Replayability : from the youngest knight to the most experienced, play with three characters, each with their own skills, movements, and objects to unlock.

: from the youngest knight to the most experienced, play with three characters, each with their own skills, movements, and objects to unlock. Impressive Fights : face gigantic epic bosses and find their true weaknesses to defeat them.

: face gigantic epic bosses and find their true weaknesses to defeat them. Full Customization : unlock new outfits for each character, with over 50 items to customize your knights.

: unlock new outfits for each character, with over 50 items to customize your knights. Elemental powers: your various enemies only react to certain elemental powers.