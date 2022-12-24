Pillazon Launches New Playtest On Steam

Indie developer and publisher PiCorp has released a brand new playtest version of Pillazon: MMO Drug Lord Tycoon. The team originally said the game would be released on December 23rd; however, the only thing to come of the Steam page has been the ability to sign up for a playtest. So we're guessing that's their version of releasing the game unless they've absolutely forgotten to make the game live. In any case, you can sign up to try the game out right now and see how well you can run a drug empire designed to run like an MMO.

"Pillazon is a company management simulation game. Your job is to be a CEO who is eager to grow your small company. With a small investment, you'll build a great website to compete with other players in hopes of building the most valuable drug empire in history. Your success depends on your website. So, ensure you have enough servers and max your features' levels as soon as possible. Your employees are the key part of your success. As you grow, you need to keep hiring more people. Your employees may lose morale over time, make the necessary expenses to prevent this, and make bonus payments to them if necessary."

"You have to rent more offices in order to hire more employees. There are many different kinds of office space, choose what you need. Decorate and make the necessary expenses to increase your employees' morale. You have to rent the most effective servers to run smoothly your website, otherwise, you will start losing users. Be aware of overload on servers to prevent this. Sell or buy bitcoins at real-life prices to manage your finance. Make investments to clean your money otherwise, police will arrest your employees and close your properties. Be careful, other players can do research and find your investments to sabotage them with help of the mob. Level up your investments as much as possible to prevent them from being sabotaged."