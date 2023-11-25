Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, Pillow Champ

Pillow Champ Announced For Release In Spring 2024

Frosty Pop revealed their new game, Pillow Champ, a new kind of fighting title that will hit multiple platforms next Spring.

Article Summary Frosty Pop announces Pillow Champ, a pillow-fighting game coming Spring 2024.

Xalavier Nelson Jr. crafts the narrative, infusing humor into the Pillow Champ world.

Includes robust single-player modes, unique character moves, and local/online multiplayer.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix Games, with a catchy soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Frosty Pop revealed their latest game on the way, as Pillow Champ will be coming out sometime in the Spring of 2024. The game is designed to be a throwback to the fighting games of the past, only instead of your fists, you'll be fighting with pillows. It looks as fun as it is ridiculous, with a narrative story that's been penned by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (of El Paso, Elsewhere). We have more info on the game for you below, along with a new trailer, as the game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix Games in Spring 2024.

"Pillow Champ is a bold new take on the fighting game genre, calling back to classics like Street Fighter 2 with punchy 2.5D action, a range of game modes, and an irreverent, fluffy setting. Enter the Pillow Champ tournament, a joyful series of events and challenges that's altered society itself. Unravel the mystery of the Pillow Knights, an organization of ninjas who want to drag pillow fighting back into the world of the dark. Clean a car entirely using acrobatic pillow attacks, as our ancestors always intended. This is a deconstruction of fisticuffs video games. Replacing a blade with a pillow, blood with feathers, suffering with pleasure, grunts with laughter, this isn't the same games you grew up with, but it kind-of-sort-of-is, too."

Master the skills of 8 pillow-wielding warriors to become the ultimate Pillow Champ!

Smack your way to the top with robust single-player options, including a career mode with upgradeable character skills and an extensive story mode (2 character stories included at launch)!

Move sets and animations inspired by various cultural dances, martial arts, and exercises.

A set of hilarious, heartwarming stories about finding your passion, keeping it, and defeating the pillow-wielding ninjas who would stand in the way of your dreams.

Pillow fight your friends in local multiplayer, and challenge the world in online multiplayer supported by rollback netcode!

Character stories created by prolific game writer Xalavier Nelson Jr. (Hypnospace Outlaw, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, etc.)!

A soundtrack you will listen to while you work or play!

A man entirely composed of pillows. Somebody free him from this torment. Please.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!