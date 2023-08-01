Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Session: Skate Sim, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Join Session: Skate Sim

You can now play as any of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the latest movie in Session: Skate Sim as part of a free update.

Nacon and Crea-ture Studios revealed a new free update available in Session: Skate Sim, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have joined the game! As part of the promotion for the film, you can now skate around the cities and in the newly-created sewers, as any of the four turtles from the new film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It's basically a cosmetic upgrade with the addition of a new level, but it's still pretty fun to play as them. We got more info and the trailer below!

"With your controller in one hand and a slice of pepperoni pizza in the other, you will need to show real skill to pull off the best tricks in a new spot specially created for the occasion. Skateboarding fans can now ride out to conquer the New York sewer system in the guise of the famous heroes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello. A brand-new filter inspired by the movie's artistic direction team has been adopted in the replay editor, and a whole collection of themed objects and content has been added in tribute to this iconic franchise."

"Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick," where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video."

