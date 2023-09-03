Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Cute Comrade Bulma

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow features cards inspired by O.G. Dragon Ball moments such as "Cute Comrade Bulma."

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more O.G. Dragon Ball-focused cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The first card, Son Goku, Intense Headbutt is — well, it is self-explanatory. There are many uses of headbutt attacks throughout the series, from low-key fights to pivotal moments, but this specific one recreates a moment from the Fortuneteller Baba Saga. The next card, a "waifu"-themed card featuring Bulma in her pink outfit, depicts Bulma as seen in what DBSCG calls the "Young Son Goku Saga." Truly, this "saga" encompasses the Pilaf Saga at the beginning of the series all the way to the end of the overarching Red Ribbon Army Saga. This is a simple character-themed card, when most in this set have been themed to specific moments.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!