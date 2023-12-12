Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest Of Champions Celebrates Its Ninth Anniversary

Marvel Contest Of Champions has some new additions for the game's ninth anniversary, including the 250th hero added to the mix.

Kabam has revealed its plans to celebrate the ninth anniversary of Marvel Contest Of Champions, as they have a new update and a new champion. Onslaught has been added to the game in all his glory, along with a new event tied to Summoner, a new holiday gift for players to snag, and more. We have the dev notes for you below, along with a few videos for you to watch, as the new champion will be added on December 14.

Marvel Contest of Champions Nine-Year Anniversary Celebration

The Contest turns 9! Join in the festivities to get a new Title, Profile Pic and more. There's a 7-day progression-based calendar with exclusive rewards for Valiant Summoners! 5 and 6-Star Crystal Shard Arenas return, and the "Halls" Quests make a comeback as well.

Onslaught Arrives to The Contest

In a moment of inconsolable rage, Professor Xavier lashed out at Magneto rendering him catatonic. This violent psionic act merged Xavier's own suppressed negativity with the furor of Magneto's mind, giving birth to a new and malevolent psychic entity known as Onslaught. Armed with the powers of both Professor X and Magneto, Onslaught has no allegiances and seeks only the destruction and subjugation of all before him.

I'm Not THAT Guy In A Red Suit!

Every year right around this time Red Guardian's mailbox is full of letters meant for someone else. Letters from children asking for toys and gifts. Letters full of horrible spelling, cookie crumbs and crude drawings of some guy in a red suit. Every year! This year after viewing one too many particularly round drawings of a man in a red suit, Red Guardian has had enough. He may live up north where it is cold, he may wear red and white, he may even be a bit round! But he is not THAT guy in a red suit! This year it ends. Red Guardian assembles an alliance of Champions to put a stop to the holidays, so he never has to receive a letter again.

Banquet and Accolades Events Return

Become a Conqueror (by completing Act 4) and reach level 40 before December 20 to obtain special Banquet Crystals, offers and holiday events! The more you treat yourself, the more points you earn in the Banquet Events. And don't forget to nominate Alliance mates to help them earn exclusive Titles and Profile Pics while earning even more Greater Banquet Crystals.

