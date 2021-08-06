Pistol Whip Launches Second Cinematic Campaign, Smoke & Thunder

Cloudhead Games has released a brand new cinematic campaign for their VR title Pistol Whip as players will experience Smoke & Thunder. This one heads into the Wild West as you'll be gussied up in your finest digs to shoot it out against virtual cowboys and obstacles in their own version of the 1800's. We got the full rundown for you along with a couple trailers showing it off.

Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder

Cloudhead's first cinematic campaign, "2089," was a fast forward into the future; their second, "Smoke & Thunder," is a badass blast to the past—with new weapons, mechanics, a dastardly new outlaw threat, and a mighty fine new boss fight for folks to tangle with. Featuring tracks from The Heavy, Black Pistol Fire, Bones UK, Devora, and an original never-before-heard track from Magic Sword; this five-scene cinematic campaign is abso-rootin-tutley exploding with exciting new content.

Smoke & Thunder's campaign mode transforms players into the heroes of an immersive Western adventure, equipping them with brand new weapons and providing a fully-voiced tale of sisters Jessie (Victoria Hogan, Kingdom Come: Deliverance) and Tess (Avalon Penrose, Hades). It's a visually stunning experience, illustrated with cutscene cinematics created by fan-favourite comic artist and returning talent, Fico Ossio, and colourist Raciel Avila. Once players have conquered the campaign, they can skedaddle on over to Arcade and check out all the campaign scenes—from both "Smoke & Thunder" as well as "2089"—unbridled for the very first time. In Arcade mode, players can use whatever weapon and modifier they want in endless combinations.

Styles Let Players Create The Gameplay THEY Want

Pistol Whip's new "Styles" system sandbox allows players to combine their preferred weapon type with up to five modifiers to create an unstoppable action experience that's exactly what they want. After finding a preferred Style that's uniquely their own, players can challenge friends or compete solo and be the first person to dominate the leaderboard uniquely generated for that "Style's" choice. New weapon types also burst onto the scene with the debut of Styles, including Brawler, which transforms the previous No Ammo modifier into a glorious new melee mode. 2089's Burstfire and the new weapons from "Smoke & Thunder" are also available in all scenes with Styles.

These weapon additions and changes combined with four new modifiers mean the possibilities are endless. From green to grizzled and anywhere in-between, there's a Style for everyone. Pistol Whip also includes an ever-changing list of recommendations such as Featured Styles, which contain weekly style choices curated by Cloudhead's own team of developers and players. "Styles" can also be used with all past Pistol Whip updates like the aforementioned "2089" and "Heartbreaker."