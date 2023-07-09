Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PixelJunk Eden 2, Q Games

PixelJunk Eden 2 Is Headed To Both PC & PlayStation

After already being out on the Nintendo Switch for a few years, Q-Games is releasing PixelJunk Eden 2 on PlayStation, as well as PC.

Indie game developer and publisher Q-Games confirmed this week that PixelJunk Eden 2 will be coming out on PC and PlayStation consoles. The game has already been out for a few years on Nintendo Switch, so it's not like the game is just barely being revealed. It's simply expanding to other platforms, which will include PS4, PS5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as it will be released sometime later this year.

"In this long-awaited sequel to the much-loved PixelJunk Eden, players explore the beautiful gardens of Eden as a Grimp, tiny creatures with big personalities that swing from silk to collect pollen. When nearby seeds fill with collected pollen, the garden will evolve and expand, constantly growing and changing in response to the player's actions. By nurturing the garden, Grimps can locate Spectra, the source of life in the garden, as well as other Grimps with unique abilities and Spices that provide a wide variety of gameplay customization options. From the mind of the game's director Baiyon, comes a mesmerizing experience that provides a completely unique experience that's easy to pick up and get lost in. Baiyon provided both art and sound direction for the original PixelJunk Eden, Eden Obscura, and PixelJunk Eden 2."

A hypnotic harmony of sights and sounds brought to life in stunning 4K.

Full single-player campaign with the option for local 2-player co-op.

Swing and spin from silk threads against a backdrop of kaleidoscopic visuals.

Over 20 playable Grimps to find and unlock with unique abilities and personalities.

Discover 40 game-altering Spices and use them to customize your starting combination.

Lose yourself in Infinite Mode and swing freely through the ever-changing gardens.

Tune in to the psychedelic soundtrack from soundscape composer Baiyon.

New immersive control system inspired by the classic controls of the original PixelJunk Eden.

