Alolan Exeggutor Raid Guide For Solo Trainers In Pokémon GO

You make know it as "Tree." Or, perhaps, "Tall Boy." This Pokémon, which seems designed as if to trigger a "How's the weather up there?" joke from local dads, is Alolan Exeggutor, and it's neck-and-neck with Absol for being the currently most popular Tier Three raid. When ranking the strongest Grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO, the list goes Mega Venusaur, Tangrowth, Venusaur, and then Alolan Exeggutor is next up. Here's how solo trainers can chop down this towering tree in raids and maybe even catch a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor.

Top Alolan Exeggutor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Exeggutor counters as such:

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

*Mega Pidgeot is not yet released but is expected imminently.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Exeggutor with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Ho-Oh (Hidden Power Ice-type, Brave Bird)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Porygon-Z (Hidden Power Ice-type, Blizzard)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Exeggutor is a Grass-type but it has a dual typing of, believe it or not, Dragon. This makes it double weak to ice, and exploiting that weakness makes it an easy solo.

Catching Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor's catch circle is a bit far, but it's also huge. Catching this Pokémon should be no problem to trainers, but for those looking to perfect your throw, here is how to do the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Exeggutor's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Exeggutor is finishing its attack, which sees the Pokémon smash its head toward the player. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball at the circle's spot. The best berry to help catch her is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Alolan Exeggutor.

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor odds

Alolan Exeggutor has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in seventy.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Alolan Exeggutor will have a CP of 1722 in normal weather conditions and 2153 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon so tall that its face isn't even on-screen when it's your buddy.