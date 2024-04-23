Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Has Released The Spring 2024 Content Update

Palia has a new Spring Update availabnle int he game rtightr now, adding new questlines, content items, and more to the mix.

Article Summary Spring 2024 update for Palia brings new questlines and seasonal decor.

Acquire a Courtyard add-on and discover insects in Bahari Bay.

New Ammo Pouch enhances inventory and access to different equipment.

Patch fixes various gameplay and map issues, with known bugs listed.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 released a brand new update for Palia today, bringing with it a ton of additions as part of the Spring 2024 content update. First off, players are going to see Spring blooming everywhere as you'll experience it in new questlines to expand friendships and character growth, along with new flowers, decor, furniture and game improvements. Players can acquire an open-concept Courtyard add-on from City Hall, and insects have been added to Bahari Bay with a chance to drop Flower Seeds. Plus the new Ammo Pouch (which you see here) will add inventory space and makes it easier for players to access Smoke Bombs, Arrows and Fishing Bait. You can read mroe about it in a detailed blog from the devs, as we have more info about the fixes below.

Palia Spring Update – Bug Fixes

Gameplay

The Proudhorned Sernuk will now properly drop the correct plush at a rare chance. You can still obtain The Order Plush as a possible drop from Zeki's Wondrous Machine.

Fixed the occasional instances where the prompt to Interact (such as speaking to villagers or reading a note) would not do anything.

[Switch Only] Fixed the occasional freezing that would occur when pressing B when a store window is open.

Maps & World

Fixed some inconsistencies with fishable water in the Bahari Bay Statue Garden river area.

Changing the Field of View no longer incorrectly zooms the player camera in too close.

Star Quality Ancient Cloudminnow and Ancient Flow Bug are now placed in main inventory so they can be placed as decoration on the Housing Plot.

Fixed climbable areas in Temple of the Gales following recent climbing improvements.

Using bait in the Cloud Pools in the Temple of the Gales now correctly catches Ancient Cloudminnows instead of other fish.

Made additional corrections to fix players who are still stuck on "Silver Wingin' It." If you find yourself still affected, please make sure to reach out to Player Support so we can investigate.



Top Known Issues

Disclaimer: Please note this is not a comprehensive list of all known issues.

New to 0.179

[PC Only] The buttons for the Worktable and Campfire may appear off-center.

When purchasing the ammo pouch, the message that shows you've unlocked it may appear repeatedly. This can be resolved by restarting the game.

The idle effect for the Hi-tech Conjuror outfit has been temporarily modified as a workaround due to a bug. It will be fixed in the future.

Other Issues

Players will frequently get stuck while cooking (especially at the Oven).

[Switch Only] Players may sometimes freeze and/or crash while near Tamala's House in Bahari Bay.

Planted Trees may appear on different housing plots after they have grown.

Players may occasionally be unable to connect to the game, with the message, "Unable to connect. Beacon client failed to connect."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!