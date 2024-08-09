Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlateUp, Yogscast Games

PlateUp! Has Released An All-New "Fully Loaded" Update

There's a brand-new update available for PlateUp! this week, as players can now download the Fully Loaded content for more action

Article Summary New PlateUp! update brings advanced building options to enhance your restaurant layout.

Players can now use cranes to easily rearrange kitchen layouts in PlateUp!

Dish Cabinet lets players cook any dish, offering creative freedom in PlateUp!

New taco dish and leftovers option introduced to delight PlateUp! customers.

Indie game developer It's Happening and publisher Yogscast Games have released a new content update for PlateUp!, as players now have access to the new Fully Loaded update. The crux of the new content is that you'll have a wider array of options for advanced building to make the restaurant better, as well as the ability to make customers take their leftovers home. Plus, you got a new meal with The Taco, as we're sure a lot of customers have been looking for something new to eat. We have more info below, as the update is now live.

PlateUp! – Fully Loaded

After players have been calling for an easier way to change the kitchen layout, It's Happening has called in the big guns! Or big cranes, to be specific. This allows players greater flexibility when building their dream restaurant, as they can now call in a crane to help! Want that table elsewhere? Swing it over! If you are finding it hard to move your cooker, never fear; the crane is here to do all the heavy lifting for you! Alongside this, players will also have access to the 'Dish Cabinet,' allowing them to make any main dish they fancy instead of choosing from the pre-selected options on each level. This gives players a newfound freedom to cook how they want and bring their own tasty creations to the masses!

Speaking of food, it's taco time! Tantalizing tacos are a new dish that will revolutionize every PlateUp! restaurant. Made four at a time, players will need to be ensure and make sure customers asking for 2 or 3 tacos don't upset their carefully constructed taco conveyor belt! But not everyone can finish their meal. Sometimes, in PlateUp! their eyes are bigger than their belly! Leftover bags are a new item players can offer customers so that they can take their unfinished meals with them and free up that table space!

