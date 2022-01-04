PNY Reveals The New GeForce RTX 3050 During CES 2022

PNY joined the group of exhibitors for CES 2022 this year and brought with them a brand new item with the GeForce RTX 3050. This new graphics card has apparently been designed to marry the performance and efficiency of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture with upgraded features, such as making it the first 50-class desktop GPU which will run ray traced games at over 60 fps. This one will come with second-generation RT cores and third-generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI as well. You can read more about it below as the card will go on sale on January 27th, 2022.

The GeForce RTX 3050 delivers improved throughput and efficiency versus the prior gen, for a huge leap in the performance as compared to the GeForce GTX 1650. Featuring 8GB of high speed GDDR6 memory, combined with real-time ray tracing, these cards bring unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere. Gamers and content creators will experience boosted-performance with the GeForce RTX 3050, to get the most out of their system.

The new GeForce RTX 3050 models in the PNY lineup are available as part of the UPRISING and REVEL families of graphics cards and feature both single and dual fan coolers and select models feature EPIC-X RGB lighting. The 3 models offer impressive high-performance cooling and allow users to take advantage of the latest GeForce RTX technology in a variety of formfactor systems, including small formfactor systems providing cooling even during demanding games.

Stay up to date with GeForce Experience companion software, delivering the latest drivers, optimal settings, and new features. Utilize Game Ready Drivers and NVIDIA Studio Drivers to experience the best performance and stability in the top games and creative applications with the PNY GeForce RTX 3050. Capture and share your best gaming moments with NVIDIA ShadowPlay. The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 REVEL comes equipped with EPIC-X RGB lighting to level up your graphics card and illuminate your system. Showcase your unique style and flair with brilliant RGB lighting and personalize your computing or gaming experience.