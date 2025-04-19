Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bluntman & Chronic, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, kevin smith

Bluntman & Chronic Have Arrived In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The Tracer Pack has added a pair of iconic duos to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as you can play as Jay & Silent Bob, and Bluntman & Chronic

Article Summary Play as iconic duo Bluntman & Chronic in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with new Tracer Pack.

Jay & Silent Bob join the fun, voiced by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Unlock doobie-themed weapons, emotes, and unique Operator Skins.

Bring View Askewniverse charm to your missions with exclusive in-game items.

Activision has released a pair of new characters for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as both Bluntman & Chronic and Jay & Silent Bob have arrived in the game. The two are a part of the Tracer Pack, so yeah, its paid content. But you're getting two sets of characters voiced by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, with tons of references to the View Askewniverse from the way they're dressed to the dialogue you'll hear from both of them in the game. We have more info and trailers here as the pack is available now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 -Bluntman & Chronic

The blunt-tastic heroes unite as their comic book alter egos. Deploy as "Bluntman" or "Chronic" with the choice of three doobie-themed Weapon Blueprints for their enjoyment: the "Bluntman Stuntman" Krig C Assault Rifle and "Chronic Unapologetic" Jackal PDW SMG with Pink and Purple Tracers and Joint Leaf Death FX, and the "Bong Staff" Bo Staff with Joint Leaf Death FX. Straight from the Bluntcave's arsenal, beat competition with the "Smoke You Out" Finishing Move and show your love for the chronic with the "Did that Happen?" Emote, animated "Joint Power" Calling Card, animated "Blunts Out, Suit Up" Emblem, and the "Doobage Duo" Spray.

Jay & Silent Bob

Bring some mischief to your matches with the "Jay" and "Silent Bob" Operator Skins, deploying with the "Doobie Wreck" LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle and the "Golden Calf" Kompakt 92 SMG, both featuring Blue and Yellow Tracers and Smoke Death FX. For closer encounters, show them who owns the block with the "Gimme a Light" Finishing Move. Celebrate the high life and take back what's yours with the "Poppin' Off" Emote, "Mooby's" Weapon Charm, animated "In Sync" Calling Card, "Mooby Joint" Large Decal, and the animated "Snoochie Boochie" Emblem. There's a new duo in town; they've been to Hollywood and now these two guys from Jersey are ready for the limelight of Call of Duty.

