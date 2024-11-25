Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, Hi-Chew, Morinaga America

Hi-Chew Has Released Its Own Fortnite Creative Island

If you're a fan of Hi-Chew, you'll dig their new Fortnite Creative island, decked out in multiple flavors with several mini-games included

Super League has joined forces with Morinaga America to create a new Fortnite Creative island based entirely on the chewy candy Hi-Chew. Like a lot of product-branded islands, this is basically decked outing tons of advertising for the candy while also offering up several minigames for you to play, including Hi-Chew Hoppers, Color Switch, and Spin Cycle. We have more info and a couple of quotes about it below, as the island will be active through December 15, 2024.

Hi-Chew's Fotnite Island

Building on Hi-Chew's successful Fortnite integration last year, this new collaboration is again powered by Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world's largest gaming platforms. Hi-Chew branded customizations will be integrated into two of Fortnite's Minigame Box PVP Island mini-games, Color Switch and Spin Cycle, in addition to Hi-Chew Hoppers, a new custom minigame. Players can collect Hi-Chew branded power-ups and in-game currency that can be redeemed for exclusive Hi-Chew collectible hats.

Hi-Chew recently announced its first official brand mascot, Chewbie , a plump, carefree chew, and this Fortnite integration marks their official debut to the gaming community. Players will get to interact with Chewbie through engaging dialogue or "Chewlish" audio as they play the Hi-Chew Hoppers and Color Switch mini-games. Players will also encounter the mascot as a non-player character (NPC) in the game lobby, where they will earn experience points (XP), encouraging them to purchase Hi-Chew collectibles. All customizations and prizes will be available to Fortnite users for a limited time from November 18 through December 15, 2024.

Hi-Chew has also tapped popular Fortnite YouTube influencers Mustard, HomeOfGames, and Spaiidz to create dedicated content to showcase the Hi-Chew-branded mini-games, amplifying the excitement and engagement within the community. The videos will be dedicated gameplay videos that will focus on showing off the new Hi-Chew mini-games within Fortnite, while encouraging players that Hi-Chew is the perfect candy for gaming.

"After the success of last year's integration, we're thrilled to partner with Super League again to bring a new gameplay experience to our growing gaming community, this time featuring our fun new mascot, Chewbie," said Teruhiro Kawabe, Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our goal is to bring Hi-Chew into spaces where fans are already immersed, whether that's on the digital screen or in-person, to make Hi-Chew more than just candy but rather a full brand experience for the next generation of fans."

"Super League is committed to making immersive experiences that are entertaining, memorable, and ultimately build a deeper connection between brands and consumers," said Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand. "Hi-Chew is dedicated to creating authentic and memorable connections with its audience making this a perfect partnership. We're excited to continue the momentum from last year's activation and continue to elevate Hi-Chew's presence among the gaming community."

