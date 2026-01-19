Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, raikou

Pokémon GO Announces a Shiny-Boosted Shadow Raikou Raid Day

Shadow Raikou will have an increased Shiny rate in Pokémon GO during the upcoming Team GO Rocket-themed Shadow Raid Day event.

Do you have a Shadow Raikou in Pokémon GO? How about a Shiny Shadow Raikou? If not, your chances of catching one will be higher than ever during an upcoming Raid Day event.

Here's what's happening for the Raikou Shadow Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Gyms will be taken over by Five-Star Shadow Raikou Raids fur the duration of the event.

Gyms will be taken over by Five-Star Shadow Raikou Raids fur the duration of the event. Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Raikou from Shadow Raids. Shiny rates during Raid Days are widely noted to be the highest in any event type within Pokémon GO so, if we are to judge by the game's long history, there should be about a one in ten chance of encountering a Shiny Shadow Raikou with every Raid. Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, January 23, at 4:00 p.m. to Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Special Research: Trainers will be able to purchase an Event Ticket for $4.99. This ticket will unlock additional bonuses, which will be effective on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. These bonuses include: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic adds: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

