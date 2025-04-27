Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lake trio, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces May 2025 Content Including The Lake Trio

Pokémon GO has announced its new slate of Raids, Max Battles, Events, Spotlight Hours, Max Mondays, and more for the month of May 2025.

Article Summary Lake Trio returns in 5-Star Raids across regions; Tapu Fini and Tapu Bulu featured with special moves.

Max Battles spotlight Charmander to Gastly, with frequent shiny opportunities throughout May.

Mega Raids feature Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Altaria as Mega Pokémon.

Events include Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day, Crown Clash and Gigantamax Machamp; multiple Community Days.

The Lake Trio return to Pokémon GO as new Dynamax species arrive. Let's take a look at the upcoming slate of content for May 2025.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in April 2025:

May 1 – 12: Tapu Fini with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) May 12 – 25: Uxie in the Asia-Pacific area (can be Shiny) Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Azelf in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny)

May 25 – June 3: Tapu Bulu with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in April 2025:

April 28 – May 5: Charmander, Cryogonal, Wooloo, Falinks, and Pidove. All can be Shiny.

Charmander, Cryogonal, Wooloo, Falinks, and Pidove. All can be Shiny. May 5 – 12: Bulbasaur, Machop, Beldum, and Grookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey.

Bulbasaur, Machop, Beldum, and Grookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey. May 12 – 19: Gastly, Chansey, Drilbur, Darumaka, and Falinks. All can be Shiny.

Gastly, Chansey, Drilbur, Darumaka, and Falinks. All can be Shiny. May 19 – 26: Squirtle, Krabby, Sableye, and Beldum. All can be Shiny.

Squirtle, Krabby, Sableye, and Beldum. All can be Shiny. May 26 – June 2: Gastly, Pidove, Rookidee, and Falinks. All can be Shiny except Rookidee.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this April 2025:

May 1 – 12: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) May 12 – 25: Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) May 25 – June 3: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2025:

May 2 – 7, 2025: Growing Up

Growing Up May 3, 2025: Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day May 10 – 18, 2025: Crown Clash

Crown Clash May 10 – 11, 2025: Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend May 11, 2025: May Community Day – TBA

May Community Day – TBA May 14 – 18, 2025: Crown Clash: Taken Over

Crown Clash: Taken Over May 17, 2025: Shadow Raid Day – TBA

Shadow Raid Day – TBA May 21 – 27, 2025: Final Strike: GO Battle Week

Final Strike: GO Battle Week May 24, 2025: May Community Day Classic – TBA

May Community Day Classic – TBA May 25, 2025: Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day

The Max Monday features for the month of April 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, May 5: Dynamax Grookey

Dynamax Grookey Monday, May 12: Dynamax Gastly (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Gastly (can be Shiny) Monday, May 19: Dynamax Sableye (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Sableye (can be Shiny) Monday, May 26: Dynamax Rookidee

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in April 2025:

Tuesday, May 6: Furfrou with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Furfrou with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 13: Sandygast with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Sandygast with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 20: Poochyena with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny

Poochyena with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 27: Golett with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 7: Tapu Fini with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 14: Uxie in the Asia-Pacific area (can be Shiny) Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Azelf in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny)

Wednesday, May 21: Uxie in the Asia-Pacific area (can be Shiny) Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Azelf in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny)

Wednesday, May 28: Tapu Bulu with the special move Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 4, 2025 until June 3, 2025:

Alolan Marowak, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Frigibax

Mawile, can be Shiny

Druddigon, can be Shiny

Charcadet, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

