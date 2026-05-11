Posted in: Daybreak Games, DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dcuo, Dimensional Ink Games, supergirl

DC Universe Online: Children of Krypton Story Arc Reveals Supergirl

DC Universe Online has a brand new storyline coming to the game, as Supergirl takes center stage with the Children of Krypton story arc

Article Summary DC Universe Online unveils Children of Krypton, a new multipart story arc with Supergirl leading the action.

The first chapter, Shadows Over Argo, launches free for all DCUO players in June ahead of the new Supergirl film.

Children of Krypton follows Light and Rain, with villain Kryb returning as Supergirl picks up where Guy Gardner left off.

DC Universe Online highlights Supergirl’s rebellious edge, empathy, and belief in second chances in the new arc.

Dimensional Ink Games and Daybreak Games have revealed a little more about the next story arc for DC Universe Online, as Supergirl will play a role in it. The team is getting a little more into what's happening this time around, but also seems to be keeping it extra secret compared to previous chapters, stories, and updates. Honestly, we would usually know the full details of what to expect by now with most any other chapter, but it feels like they got something in here they won't talk about yet. Enjoy teh video, info, and quotes from the team's latest update about it here, as Children of Krypton will arrive sometime this Summer in line with the new film.

DC Universe Online Gets Supergirl as the Featured Character for Children of Krypton

The first chapter in this multipart adventure is titled Shadows Over Argo, and it brings the fan-favorite hero Supergirl into the spotlight. The update, which is free to all DCUO players, will be arriving in June, just in time to build excitement ahead of the Supergirl movie hitting theaters later that month.

"Our previous arc, Light and Rain, ended with a reveal of the villain behind the story, Kryb," says Al Rivera, Creative Director of DC Universe Online. "Kryb is a terrible, monstrous villain from the Lantern story arc, and she's a nemesis to Guy Gardner. In Children of Krypton, Supergirl is going to be the star of the show, and she picks up where Guy left off."

"I'm personally drawn to Supergirl because of how relatable she is," adds Paul Reed, Senior Narrative Designer. "She gets angry, and she has a rebellious streak. Supergirl is a bit different from her cousin, Superman, in that she's more open to second chances and forgiveness, even if they are on the other side. Supergirl accepts that people can change and likes to encourage that, and she's reached out to other people who may have started out as bad guys or antiheroes and has helped them become better people. I wanted to show that aspect of her character in the upcoming story arc."

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