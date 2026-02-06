Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, PokePark, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Announces PokéPark Kanto On-Location Event

If you are traveling to PokéPark Kanto soon, you may make it in time to celebrate an on-location Pokémon GO event with exciting bonuses.

Article Summary Pokémon GO on-location event arrives at PokéPark Kanto inside Yomiuriland, Tokyo, starting February 5, 2026.

Catch classic Kanto species, plus Unown and shiny Pokémon, with wild spawns tailored to different park areas.

Legendary raids rotate every four months featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres with special backgrounds.

Exclusive field research and event bonuses await Trainers; PokéPark Kanto tickets available on the official site.

A special on-location Pokémon GO event is coming to PokéPark Kanto, featuring Kanto species, Unown spawns, and Special Backgrounds for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the on-location PokéPark KANTO event in Pokémon GO:

Location: PokéPark KANTO, opening inside Yomiuriland in the Tama Hills area of Kanto.

PokéPark KANTO, opening inside Yomiuriland in the Tama Hills area of Kanto. Date and time: Beginning February 5, 2026, PokéPark KANTO–exclusive content will be available in Pokémon GO during park hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (JST) daily.

Beginning February 5, 2026, PokéPark KANTO–exclusive content will be available in Pokémon GO during park hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (JST) daily. New Pokémon: No new species will be released during this on-location event.

No new species will be released during this on-location event. Shiny release: No new shinies will be released during this on-location event.

No new shinies will be released during this on-location event. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Charmander (can be Shiny), Squirtle (can be Shiny), Rattata (can be Shiny), Pidgey (can be Shiny), Pikachu (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Unown P (can be Shiny), and Unown (can be Shiny). Niantic notes: "In addition to these Pokémon, you'll be able to encounter a variety of Pokémon throughout different areas of PokéPark KANTO, including Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town."

Bulbasaur (can be Shiny), Charmander (can be Shiny), Squirtle (can be Shiny), Rattata (can be Shiny), Pidgey (can be Shiny), Pikachu (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Unown P (can be Shiny), and Unown (can be Shiny). Niantic notes: "In addition to these Pokémon, you'll be able to encounter a variety of Pokémon throughout different areas of PokéPark KANTO, including Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town." Event bonuses: Field Research: By spinning PokéStops located throughout PokéPark KANTO, you'll be able to receive special Field Research tasks. Completing these Field Research tasks will allow you to encounter Pokémon that also live in PokéPark KANTO. Please note that Field Research tasks can only be obtained within PokéPark KANTO, but they can be completed outside of the park.

Raids: February, March, April, and May: Zapdos (can be Shiny) June, July, August, and September: Moltres (can be Shiny) October, November, December, and January: Articuno (can be Shiny) Niantic notes: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will rotate every four months and will appear with a special PokéPark KANTO Kanto–themed Location Background. Trainers can participate in these Raid Battles once per day.

Tickets: Tickets for PokéPark Kanto can be purchased on the park's official website. It park is described as "a Pokémon-packed Trainer's Area located within Yomiuriland Amusement Park in Tokyo. Here, Pokémon Trainers can embark on the unforgettable adventure through forest and town alike."

