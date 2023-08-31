Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Charmander, Community Day Classic, pokemon, pokemon go community day

Pokémon GO Officially Announces Charmander Community Day Classic

Charmander will be available with an increased Shiny rate, and Charizard with both special moves, in Pokémon GO for Community Day Classic.

Charmander is back! Pokémon GO announces the Kanto Fire-type Starter as the focus for the next Community Day Classic event.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for September 2023 which will feature Charmander:

Date and time: Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Charmander is getting yet another Community Day as it completes the Kanto Starter cycle of Community Day Classics. Charmander will of course be in the wild with an increased Shiny rate, as with all focus Pokémon for Community Day events. Charizard will get not just one but both of its previous Community Day moves, this time all in one shot. Let's take a look at the details. Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get Charizard that knows the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Dragon Breath: Trainer Battles: 4 power Gym and raids: 6 power Blast Burn: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 110 power

Community Day Field Research: Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Charmander to earn rewards, such as additional encounters with Charmander, Stardust, Great Balls, Charizard Mega Energy, and more!"

Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Charmander to earn rewards, such as additional encounters with Charmander, Stardust, Great Balls, Charizard Mega Energy, and more!" Timed Research: From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, September 2, 2023, earn Mega Charizard Energy and XP

From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, September 2, 2023, earn Mega Charizard Energy and XP Event bonuses: Triple Catch Stardust Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases



There is no information regarding Tier Four Charmeleon Raids, which we can assume will not be part of this event.

