Reshiram Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Reshiram returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO in December 2025, the first month of Precious Paths. Defeat it with this Raid Guide.

Article Summary Reshiram returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Precious Paths season starting December 2025.

Discover the best counters, including top Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon for beating Reshiram raids.

Tips on party size, with two to three trainers recommended for a reliable Reshiram raid victory.

Learn about Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and pro catching tips to maximize your Reshiram haul.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, now begins. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the first month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Kyurem, Reshiram, and Zekrom with Shadow Heatran in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, Mega Garchomp, Mega Gyarados, Mega Abomasnow, and Mega Glalie. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Reshiram, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Reshiram Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Reshiram counters as such:

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Reshiram with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Reshiram can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Reshiram will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

