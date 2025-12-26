Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: new years, pokemon, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Spotlights Lucky Trades For New Year's 2026 Event

Pokémon GO has announced their New Year's 2026 event... but does it offer anything new and exciting for longtime players?

Article Summary Pokémon GO New Year's 2026 event brings back old costumed Pokémon but no new costumes or shiny releases.

Event runs December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026, featuring returning party-hat spawns and Shiny chances.

Lucky Trade limit raised from 35 to 45 Pokémon, with guaranteed Lucky trades for Pokémon caught since 2020.

Bonuses include 2× XP and Stardust from raids, special field research, fireworks, and paid Timed Research.

What's new in Pokémon GO for the upcoming New Year's 2026 event. As it happens… not much. This event used to be a staple with exciting new releases and costumes, but it looks like this year is more of a chance to catch up if you missed previously released costumed Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the New Year's 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Honestly, this is a weird one. Nothing new at all. No new Pokémon drops, no new costumes. We used get a new costume for this event, but looks like we are high and dry this time.

Honestly, this is a weird one. Nothing new at all. No new Pokémon drops, no new costumes. We used get a new costume for this event, but looks like we are high and dry this time. Shiny release: Nada, nothing, zilch.

Nada, nothing, zilch. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon (can be Shiny), Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit (can be Shiny), and more! Pikachu wearing a party top hat (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon (can be Shiny), Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit (can be Shiny), and more! Pikachu wearing a party top hat (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing a party top hat in the wild and in raids. At least this is a good bonus! 2× XP from Raid Battles. 2× Stardust from Raid Battles. Visual effect: Fireworks in the skies. Field Research: Stardust Daily Field Research: A bonus Field Research task will be automatically given, and it will feature a Lucky Egg or an Incense. Niantic notes: "To obtain bonus Field Research tasks, you must have three or fewer active Field Research tasks when you log in for the first time each day." Lucky Trade change: The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased from 35 to 45! Beginning with this event, if you trade a Pokémon that has been in a Trainer's Pokémon storage since 2020, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing a party top hat (can be Shiny), Wurmple wearing a party hat (can be Shiny) Three-Star Raids: Raticate wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Nidorino wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Gengar wearing a party hat (can be Shiny), Wobbuffet wearing a party hat (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Paid Timed Research for $1.99. It will feature: One additional Raid Pass per day from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms (for a daily total of two). Two Premium Battle Passes 3,000 Stardust Encounters with Pikachu wearing a party top hat (can be Shiny) Niantic notes: Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase a Paid Timed Research for $1.99. It will feature:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!