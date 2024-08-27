Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go

Pokémon GO To Launch New Max Out Season On September 3

Niantic has revealed new details about the next season of Pokemon GO, as Dynamax will make ann appearance as part of Max Out

Article Summary Niantic announces Pokémon GO's Max Out season, launching on September 3, 2024.

Dynamax feature debuts in Pokémon GO with select Pokémon from the Galar region.

Trainers can engage in Max Battles and progress through Special Research paths.

Earn double XP with event bonuses and encounter Shiny Pokémon in field tasks.

Niantic released new details this week about the new Pokémon GO season on the way, as Max Out will officially launch in the game on September 3, 2024. Yes, it is true, Dynamax will be coming to the game, but in a bit of a limited capacity, as only a select group of creatures will be accessible for a new mode in the game called Max Out, which will be available in the season until December 3. Along with this will be a number of new additions and changes, which we're sure to cover over the weeks to come, along with more events you'll see crop up every few weeks, especially with Special Research events. We have more details below, along with their latest blog.

Pokémon GO – Max Out

Max Out will feature the debut of Pokémon originally found in the Galar region, as well as the introduction of the new Dynamax feature, seasonal bonuses, and more. Pokémon originally found in the Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield! Trainers will progress through new Special Research and choose either Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble as their partner in branching story paths. The following Pokémon will make their Pokémon GO Dynamax debuts in one-star Max Battles!

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Skwovet

Wooloo

Dynamax Debuts

A Dynamax Debut – Dynamax Pokémon coming to Pokémon GO. Pokémon caught from Max Battle encounters, as well as their Evolutions, can be Dynamaxed during Max Battles. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

With more details coming very soon, Power Spots are starting to show up all around the map for players to start collecting Max Particles early.

GO Battle League Returns: This season, prepare to battle it out in Master Premier, Halloween Cup, Willpower Cup, Great League: Remix, and more

Max Out Special Research Another part of the Seasonal Special Research story will be available to all Trainers beginning at the start of the event. Trainers can complete tasks focused on Max Battles to earn Max Particles, a new avatar item, and more! You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time. Event Bonuses

2× XP for winning a Max Battle

2× XP for spinning PokéStops Field Research Task Encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available! The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks! If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Skwovet

Wooloo

PokéStop Showcases Be on the lookout for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon!

