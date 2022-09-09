Pokémon TCG Has Unleashed The Infernape V Box Today

Today is a big day for Pokémon TCG collectors. The latest expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, gets its wide release today. The set focuses on Origin Forme Giratina and Hisuian Zoroark. Notably, in contains Radiant Pokémon and a 30-card Trainer Gallery subset. However, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin products are not the only new releases coming from Pokémon TCG today. Also hitting shelves at big box retailers and independent game shops is the Infernape V Box. This is a standard V Box with four Pokémon TCG booster packs and a SWSH Black Star Promo card featuring Infernape. This is the only way to obtain this Infernape V card. This box also includes a jumbo version of Infernape V and a reprint of Empoleon that is not exclusive to this box.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing September 9th.

Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs. This product is Amazon-exclusive and will be released on September 30th.

Origin Forme Dialga Premium Collection & Origin Forme Palkia Premium Collection: These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these is brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th.

Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

Deoxys VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

Virizion V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th.

October 2022 V Battle Decks: Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively, featuring the same Vs. from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th.

Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th.

Sword & Shield: Charizard Ultra Premium Collection: The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99.

Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th.

Hisuian Electrode V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th.

Mew VMAX League Battle Deck: This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies), along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th.

Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.

Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V Tins: These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022.

These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022. Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: There is nothing yet known about this product except that it will be released in Winter 2022.