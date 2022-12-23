Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Ampharos Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at an overlooked Johto favorite getting an Ultra Rare card.

Ampharos got slighted in the Sword & Shield era. Even though Flaaffy, with no offense to this cute Pokémon, has far and away the worst Shiny of the evolutionary line, it was Flaaffy rather than the more deserving Ampharos that got the Gold Shiny treatment. Now, Ampharos bounces back with an ex at the start of the Scarlet & Violet era that can be found in the Starter Set ex Deck: Fuecoco and Ampharos ex. PLANETA Tsuji illustrates this card which will evolve from a Narumi Sato-illustrated Mareep and a Kurata So-illustrated Flaaffy. PLANETA Tsuji has contributed to the TCG since Sun & Moon – Unified Minds with memorable cards including Ditto VMAX from Shining Fates, Glaceon VMAX and Leafeon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and Zacian V-Union from SWSH Black Star Promos.

