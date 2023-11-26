Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Greavard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Greavard

The Paldean species Greavard and its evolution Houndstone will be featured on Shiny cards in Pokémon TCG Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex.

Annual high class set features reprints and new Secret Rares for collectors.

English adaptation slated for early 2024 with the special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Japanese Shiny cards indicate possible inclusions for English-language sets.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at another pair of Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

Greavard and its evolution Houndstone, make their Shiny debut in the Pokémon TCG. Shiny Greavard, illustrated by Nisota Niso, shows a dramatic difference in color. It is normally grey with white tips on its fur, and the Shiny form sees its grey replaced with gleaming gold. Greavard evolves into Shiny Houndstone, illustrated by Shin Nagasawa. This looks far more ghost-like and creepy, with its fur turning from greyish-purple and white to a muted blonde and brown. It truly looks like it just crawled out of a grave.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

