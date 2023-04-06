Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Bulbasaur The Kanto vibes continue in the next preview for Japan's Pokémon TCG expansion, Pokémon Card 151, with this cute Bulbasaur card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, we take a look at another Starter Pokémon from Kanto, this time being the Grass-type Bulbasaur.

So cute. So pure.

Bulbasaur appears in Pokémon Card 151 from artist Yuu Nishida, who depicts the first Pokémon in both this set and the overall Dex basking in warm rays of sun with a smile on its face. Nishida began contributing to the hobby when she won the first-ever Pokémon TCG Illustration Grand Prix. A report from the official contest site says that Nishida wishes to "fill the viewer with warmth" with her cards, which this Bulbasaur certainly does. She has been contributing cards to sets ever since her winning Gardevoir became a promo card during the end of the Sun & Moon era, with her first in-set card being Celebi from Shining Fates. Nishida has gone on to create many memorable cards spanning all types, including the memorable Cheryl Full Art Trainer from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign which exudes the character's kindness, the Sylveon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies that turned a cute bakery scene into a highly sought after chase card, and even the stunning, and sadly never printed, Katy Perry V showing the pop star with her favorite Pokémon: a female Pikachu.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.