Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Registeel returns to Raids soon in Pokémon GO as part of the World of Wonders season. You can defeat this Mega Raid with these counters.

Article Summary Registeel returns in World of Wonders as Tier Five Raid Boss in Pokémon GO.

Top counters include Primal Groudon and Mega Evolutions like Mega Blaziken.

Non-Shadow/Mega backups like Terrakion and Heatran can also effectively battle Registeel.

A team of at least three trainers is recommended for taking down Registeel in raids.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Registeel, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Registeel counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

