Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders
Registeel returns to Raids soon in Pokémon GO as part of the World of Wonders season. You can defeat this Mega Raid with these counters.
Article Summary
- Registeel returns in World of Wonders as Tier Five Raid Boss in Pokémon GO.
- Top counters include Primal Groudon and Mega Evolutions like Mega Blaziken.
- Non-Shadow/Mega backups like Terrakion and Heatran can also effectively battle Registeel.
- A team of at least three trainers is recommended for taking down Registeel in raids.
We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Registeel, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Registeel Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Registeel counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.