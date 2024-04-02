Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Ultra Beasts, World of Wonders
The Full Slate Of April 2024 Content For Pokémon GO
Pokémon GO will feature new Shiny-capable Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, a special Mega Release, and a heavy slate of events this April.
Article Summary
- April Pokémon GO Raid updates include new Shiny Ultra Beasts and Tapu Bulu.
- Mega Raids feature Mega Charizard X, Mega Heracross, and Mega Aggron, all Shiny-capable.
- April events: Bug Out, Sustainability Week, and Community Days with Bagon and TBA.
- Spotlight hours offer bonuses and Shiny Pokémon, with Research Breakthroughs until June.
Niantic has announced its full slate of events and content for April 2024 in Pokémon GO. This includes returning events including Bug Out and Sustainability Week as well as new Shiny releases in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into the details.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in April 2024:
- April 4 – April 12:
- Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time)
- Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time)
- April 12 – April 25: Tapu Bulu with the special attack Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)
- April 25 – May 3: Registeel (can be Shiny)
- Weekends in April: Shadow Entei
The Raid Hours for the month of April 2024 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, April 3: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, April 10:
- Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time)
- Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time)
- Wednesday, April 17: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, April 24: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2024:
- April 4 – April 13: Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny)
- April 13 – April 25: Mega Heracross (can be Shiny)
- April 25 – May 2: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:
- April 1, 2024: An Excellent Opportunity
- April 4 – 9, 2024: Sizeable Surprises Event
- April 7, 2024: Bagon Community Day Classic
- April 12 – 17, 2024: Bug Out Event
- April 13, 2024: Raid Day: Mega Heracross
- April 20, 2024: April Community Day: TBA
- April 22 – 26, 2024: Sustainability Week
- April 28, 2024: Hatch Day
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:
- Tuesday, April 2, 2024: Zubat with double transfer Candy
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024: Croagunk with double evolution XP
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024: Caterpie, Weedle, & Wurmple with double Catch Stardust, all can be Shiny
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Trubbish with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Clefairy with double catch Candy, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:
- Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy, can be Shiny
- Jangmo-o
- Sandygast
- Dubwool
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.