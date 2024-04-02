Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Ultra Beasts, World of Wonders

The Full Slate Of April 2024 Content For Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO will feature new Shiny-capable Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, a special Mega Release, and a heavy slate of events this April.

Article Summary April Pokémon GO Raid updates include new Shiny Ultra Beasts and Tapu Bulu.

Mega Raids feature Mega Charizard X, Mega Heracross, and Mega Aggron, all Shiny-capable.

April events: Bug Out, Sustainability Week, and Community Days with Bagon and TBA.

Spotlight hours offer bonuses and Shiny Pokémon, with Research Breakthroughs until June.

Niantic has announced its full slate of events and content for April 2024 in Pokémon GO. This includes returning events including Bug Out and Sustainability Week as well as new Shiny releases in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in April 2024:

April 4 – April 12: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time) Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time)

April 12 – April 25: Tapu Bulu with the special attack Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Bulu with the special attack Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) April 25 – May 3: Registeel (can be Shiny)

Registeel (can be Shiny) Weekends in April: Shadow Entei

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, April 3: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)

Tapu Lele (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 10: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time) Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny for the first time)

Wednesday, April 17: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny)

Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 24: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2024:

April 4 – April 13: Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny)

Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny) April 13 – April 25: Mega Heracross (can be Shiny)

Mega Heracross (can be Shiny) April 25 – May 2: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:

April 1, 2024: An Excellent Opportunity

An Excellent Opportunity April 4 – 9, 2024: Sizeable Surprises Event

Sizeable Surprises Event April 7, 2024: Bagon Community Day Classic

Bagon Community Day Classic April 12 – 17, 2024: Bug Out Event

Bug Out Event April 13, 2024: Raid Day: Mega Heracross

Raid Day: Mega Heracross April 20, 2024: April Community Day: TBA

April Community Day: TBA April 22 – 26, 2024: Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 28, 2024: Hatch Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 : Zubat with double transfer Candy

Zubat with double transfer Candy Tuesday, April 9, 2024 : Croagunk with double evolution XP

Croagunk with double evolution XP Tuesday, April 16, 2024 : Caterpie, Weedle, & Wurmple with double Catch Stardust, all can be Shiny

Caterpie, Weedle, & Wurmple with double Catch Stardust, all can be Shiny Tuesday, April 23, 2024 : Trubbish with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Trubbish with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Clefairy with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Sandygast

Dubwool

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

