Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Chansey Base Set Chansey gets a reprint in the upcoming Pokémon TCG product Pokémon Trading Card Game: Classic which will be a folding game.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicine. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at another Base Set reprint from Pokémon TCG Classic.

This is the final actual Pokémon that has been revealed so far as a Base Set reprint in Pokémon TCG: Classic. It makes sense that Chansey would get the feature as there is something special about this and all other Base Set Pokémon featured. Of course, the iconic Kanto Starters speak for themselves: Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur. Pikachu is the franchise mascot. Mewtwo is the iconic Legendary of the set. And finally, Chansey is the only Pokémon besides Charizard to feature 120 HP, which was notable when the set first came out.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.