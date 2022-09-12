Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin During Release Weekend

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out last Friday, is doing in its release week.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $221.38 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $101.66 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $41.80 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $37.06 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $26.01 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $25.75 Giratina VSTAR 186/196: $22.78 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $20.64 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $19.41 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $17.74 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $16.57 Lady Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 186/196: $16.10 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainboq Rare 186/196: $14.37 Arezu Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $13.74 Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $13.52

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $43.46 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $25.16 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $13.41 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $11.98 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $11.14

We have a clear chase card here. Giratina V Alternate Art is, as expected, the most valuable card of the set. The current market value of this card as well as the Aerodactyl V Alt Art is way hiked up, so I would suggest waiting before shelling out over $200 for this card. I'd expect this card to drop to a bit over $100 and Aerodactyl V to eventually drop under $50.

The Trainer Gallery of this set is behaving exactly like that of the last two main series sets in the market. These cards will all be in the $30s tops, with most of them being well under $10.