Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in February 2025

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in February 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $371.13 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $204.22 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $91.36 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $45.75 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $33.97 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $27.02 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $24.21 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $19.88 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $19.62 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $18.25 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.07 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $16.34 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $15.13 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $15.13 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $12.41

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare continues its meteoric rise, surpassing the $300 mark. A rare feat for many chase cards. While the Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is no longer the set's most valuable pull, it also continues to grow in the market. Most of the other cards listed above have increased in value since January as well.

