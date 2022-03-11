Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $29.08 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $25.27 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $25.20 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $17.61 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $17.41 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $17.28 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $17.23 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $16.78 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $15.54 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $14.67 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $14.52 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $12.83 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $12.04 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.52 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.88

While there hasn't been what I would call major movement on this set in the last month, there is consistent movement. The top eight cards all raised a couple of dollars while the lower hits all raised slightly under that except Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold which dropped a few dollars. This is likely because the Pokémon TCG reprinted Sword & Shield, Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, and Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage products in late 2021 but they skipped Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. I don't see these prices skyrocketing any time soon if ever, but I do think that now is as good a time as any to purchase singles.